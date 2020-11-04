Rep. Kevin Brady re-elected to Texas House District 8

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kevin Brady has been the representative for District 8 since 1997, and that doesn’t stop this year.

Brady was re-elected to the U.S. House of Representatives after facing off against democratic candidate Elizabeth Hernandez and the libertarian candidate Christ Duncan.

Brady won 73 percent of the vote with 258,593 ballots cast in his favor.

