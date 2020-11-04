Slow rise in humidity with more pleasant afternoons on the way

Another day you’re likely reaching for the extra layer or two stepping outside, thanks to an easy dip back into the 40s. You may notice a bit more dew on the lawns/windshields this morning than in morning’s past, and we best get used to that humid feel as we approach the weekend. That’ll affect our morning lows headed into the weekend, too! Instead of the 40s, we’ll be rocking the “mild” chill with temps in the upper 50s the next several mornings.

Afternoon highs near 80 with a few more afternoon clouds strewn about the sky all the way into the weekend. We may work back in a small rain chance as early as Sunday, but a more substantial shot at showers and a couple storms looks to come as we welcome the next front by the early to middle part of next week. Until then, enjoy the sunshine and know the AC may need to whir back on before the end of the week.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 79. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 56. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High: 80. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Low: 58. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

