Thomas Hall wins seat on CSISD school board

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There will be a new face on the College Station ISD school board.

Voters have elected Thomas Hall to fill the Place 6 seat.

Current school board president Michael Schaeffer chose not to seek reelection.

Hall will serve a three-year term, there are seven total board members.

He moved to town after getting a degree at Auburn to work in Texas A&M AgriLife research. Hall has a master’s in adult education and two kids attending CSISD.

“Between them and other children I just want to make sure we provide them a great opportunity,” Hall told KBTX.

