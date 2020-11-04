Three new deaths, hospitalizations continue to rise

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 56 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 544 active cases.

Three new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, a female resident in her 70s who passed away at home, a female in her 80s and a male in his 90s who were both hospitalized. There have been 73 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

7,295 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

38 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 1,165 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 151 active probable cases and there have been 1,014 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 7,912. There have been 91,249 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 80 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 67 percent.

Currently, there are 33 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 5 522 Brazos 544 7,912 Burleson 82 487 Grimes 69 1,210 Houston 8 433 Lee 12 246 Leon 69 376 Madison 31 771 Milam 0 552 Montgomery 2,117 14,231 Robertson 51 436 San Jacinto 7 242 Trinity 4 210 Walker 41 3,946 Waller 53 1,015 Washington 38 722

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 575 staffed hospital beds with 96 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 3 available ICU beds and 51 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 73 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 5 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 522 total cases and 507 recovered cases and 10 deaths.

Burleson County currently has 82 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 487 total cases, and 399 cases have recovered. There have been 6 deaths.

Grimes County currently has 69 active cases. There have been 1,210 total cases, 1,105 recoveries and 36 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 433 total cases of COVID-19. There are 8 active cases and 411 cases are recovered. There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 12 active cases. The county has a total of 246 cases, with 219 recoveries and 15 deaths.

Leon County currently has 69 active cases. The county has 376 total cases, with 295 recoveries and 12 deaths.

Madison County has reported 31 active cases. The county has a total of 771 cases with 732 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Milam County currently has 0 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 552 total cases and 546 recovered cases. There have been 8 COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 2,117 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 14,231 total cases and 9,101 recovered cases. There are currently 38 people hospitalized, and there have been 156 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 51 active COVID-19 cases, with 436 total cases. Currently, 381 patients have recovered and there has been 4 reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 7 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 242 cases with 222 recoveries and 13 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 4 active case of COVID-19. The county has 210 total cases with 198 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Walker County currently has 41 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 3,946 total cases with 3,843 recoveries and 62 deaths.

Waller County currently has 53 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 1,015 total cases with 945 recoveries and 17 deaths.

Washington County currently has 38 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 722 total cases with 634 recoveries and 50 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 6 new cases and 137 active cases on Nov. 1.

Currently, the university has reported 2,090 positive cases, 7.5 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Nov. 3, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 108,522 active cases and 792,286 recoveries. There have been 916,773 total cases reported and 8,328,869 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 18,194 Texans have died from COVID-19.

253 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 163,287 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on November 3 at 4:10 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.