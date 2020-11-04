Treat of the Day: Primrose School holds their own elections

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There may be a lot of political news on the day after Election Day, but none bigger than this.

The classes of the Primrose School in College Station held elections yesterday for two important issues.

The students were tasked with electing a new mascot for the school and choosing what they should eat for afternoon snack time.

The voters, a mix of pre-K and Kindergartners, had two choices for their new mascot: Percy the Rooster or Mia the Mouse.

Sources familiar with the election say this is the first female candidate for mascot in school history.

Election officials say Cheez-It’s won the afternoon snack race in a landslide but the mascot race was a dead heat all day.

While the kiddos munched on their cheesy snacks, officials worked to comb over and verify every voter’s ballot for the new mascot.

It was a neck-and-neck race all day but in the end, a late surge helped push Percy the Rooster’s campaign over the top.

Percy will represent the Primrose School for the remainder of the school year.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.