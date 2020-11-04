Two longtime Bryan residents voted to sit on City Council

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bobby Gutierrez and Flynn Adcock were voted onto the Bryan City Council during Tuesday night’s elections.

Gutierrez, a business owner, will represent Single Member District 3. He gained 5,587 votes, giving him a 76% lead over opponent Jonna Schreiber.

KBTX caught up with him at the Phillips Event Center as the votes rolled in.

“The turnout was phenomenal,” said Gutierrez. “We did our job. We’ve been working hard to earn people’s votes and answer the questions.”

Adcock, an economist, will represent Single Member District 4. He gained 3,694 votes, giving him a 64% lead over opponent Doris Machinski.

“I’m just really happy,” said Adcock. “It’s been a very long day, but it’s been a nice three months. I’ve had a lot of supporters. I think my opponent, Doris Machinski, ran a good race.”

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.