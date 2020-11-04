Advertisement

Two longtime Bryan residents voted to sit on City Council

Bobby Gutierrez (left) and Flynn Adcock (right)
Bobby Gutierrez (left) and Flynn Adcock (right)(KBTX)
By Kassandra Tucker
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:40 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bobby Gutierrez and Flynn Adcock were voted onto the Bryan City Council during Tuesday night’s elections.

Gutierrez, a business owner, will represent Single Member District 3. He gained 5,587 votes, giving him a 76% lead over opponent Jonna Schreiber.

KBTX caught up with him at the Phillips Event Center as the votes rolled in.

“The turnout was phenomenal,” said Gutierrez. “We did our job. We’ve been working hard to earn people’s votes and answer the questions.”

Adcock, an economist, will represent Single Member District 4. He gained 3,694 votes, giving him a 64% lead over opponent Doris Machinski.

“I’m just really happy,” said Adcock. “It’s been a very long day, but it’s been a nice three months. I’ve had a lot of supporters. I think my opponent, Doris Machinski, ran a good race.”

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Brazos County voters cast ballots on Election Day, some wait in lines

Updated: 2 hours ago
Many of the polling locations had shorter lines Tuesday.

Politics

Voters say ‘yes’ to Bryan city propositions; Bryan ISD bond too close to call

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kassandra Tucker
The City of Bryan had seven propositions on the ballot Tuesday night and Bryan ISD had one bond.

State

Incumbents dominate Texas House results

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Republican incumbents found their way to victory this election.

News

Cunha wins College Station special runoff election, while some council seats remain undecided

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josh Gorbutt
The special runoff election for Place 4 on the College Station City Council has finally been decided.

Latest News

Politics

Rep. Kevin Brady re-elected to Texas House District 8

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Brady won his seat over two candidates with 73 percent of the vote

Local

Brazos County voters approve new taxes for two emergency service districts

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The propositions passed with 53 and 56 percent of the vote

News

Former Congressman Pete Sessions to return to Washington

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Michael Oder and Fallon Appleton
Sessions won his new seat in congress over Democrat Rick Kennedy with 56% of the vote.

Politics

News Guide: Tight races challenge Texas' reliably red status

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ACACIA CORONADO
Unusually tight races are expected in the nation’s largest Republican stronghold of Texas following a record-breaking three weeks of early voting.

Local

Brazos County voters select new sheriff, county commissioner and county attorney

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Heather Falls
Brazos County voters select new sheriff, county commissioner and county attorney

Local

Thomas Hall wins seat on CSISD school board

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Heather Falls
Voters have elected Thomas Hall to fill the CSISD Place 6 seat.