Voters say ‘yes’ to Bryan city propositions; Bryan ISD bond too close to call

The City of Bryan had seven propositions on the ballot Tuesday night and Bryan ISD had one bond.
Bryan ISD Bond and City of Bryan Propositions approved
Bryan ISD Bond and City of Bryan Propositions approved(KBTX)
By Kassandra Tucker
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:08 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Bryan had seven propositions on the ballot Tuesday night. All were approved.

Bryan Propositions 1-7 are amendments to the city charter. Those changes include (1) allowing a minimum amount which the City Manager may reject bids without prior council approval, (2) setting new council terms to four years with term limits, (3) reflecting state legislation regarding annexation, (4) allowing the city to own and operate fiber broadband internet, (5) setting new residency requirements for councilmembers, (6) correcting a typographical error regarding when city ordinances go into effect, and (7) authorizing the city to enter into solid waste contracts.

Bryan ISD asked voters to approved a $175 million bond. Currently, the vote count is 17,018 for and 16,736 against. Superintendent Christie Whitbeck says that is too close to call.

“I’d say we’re cautiously optimistic," said Whitbeck. “It’s very razor-thin. Of course, we would have liked to have seen it be much more of a majority in support, but we also know that we’ve got about 1,000 ballots that are out from the military and absentee so right now. We’re just going to wait until those are counted, and know, and will move forward from that.”

If the bond ultimately passes, taxpayers would fund a third elementary school in the district and an expansion for Rudder High school. It would also pay for new buses, fence upgrades at Merrill Green Stadium, new public announcement systems for every school, eight roof replacements, and fine arts program upgrades.

Bryan ISD officials say the bond, if passed, would not increase district taxpayers' tax rate from its current $1.23 per $100 in property value.

