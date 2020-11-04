Worker seriously injured after falling into empty reservoir at wastewater treatment plant

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A contractor was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon after falling about 22 feet into an empty reservoir at the City of College Station’s Lick Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant on Rock Prairie Road.

This is what we train for. CSFD responded to a worker who fell approximately 22 feet. Crews stabilized and extricated the patient who was then transported by @PHIAirMed to an area hospital. pic.twitter.com/2GV1yvmuIh — College Station Fire Department (@CSTXFire) November 4, 2020

College Station firefighters and medics treated and stabilized the worker before using ropes to secure and extricate him, according to CSFD Captain Stuart Marrs.

“He was seriously injured, but stable,” said Cpt. Marrs.

Air Med 12 was dispatched to the area to airlift the worker to an area hospital.

