Worker seriously injured after falling into empty reservoir at wastewater treatment plant

Air Med 12 was dispatched to the Lick Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant to airlift the worker to an area hospital.
College Station firefighters work to rescue a man who fell about 22 feet into an empty reservoir at the City of College Station’s Lick Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant on Rock Prairie Road.
College Station firefighters work to rescue a man who fell about 22 feet into an empty reservoir at the City of College Station’s Lick Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant on Rock Prairie Road.(Photo provided by CSFD)
By Rusty Surette and Kendall Hogan
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A contractor was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon after falling about 22 feet into an empty reservoir at the City of College Station’s Lick Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant on Rock Prairie Road.

College Station firefighters and medics treated and stabilized the worker before using ropes to secure and extricate him, according to CSFD Captain Stuart Marrs.

“He was seriously injured, but stable,” said Cpt. Marrs.

Air Med 12 was dispatched to the area to airlift the worker to an area hospital.

