2021 Texas Birthday Bash lineup released

The event will take place in Downtown Navasota on March 5 and 6, 2021.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The lineup for the 9th annual Texas Birthday Bash was released on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. The event will take place in Downtown Navasota on March 5 and 6, 2021.

Doors open at 5 PM on Friday, March 5, 2021, with performances from Jamie Weston, Grupo Vital, Michael Salgado, and headliner Roger Creager will go on at 9 PM.

Doors open at 1 PM on Saturday, March 6, 2021, with performances from Carson Jeffrey, Wynn Williams, Jon Stork, Tribute to George Strait: Derek Spence, Sundance Head, and headliner Tracy Lawrence will go on at 9 PM.

Further details will be made available at a later date.

More information and advance tickets can be found at www.TexasBirthdayBash.com.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

