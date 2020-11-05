31 Brazos County residents hospitalized, total hospital bed occupancy at 87%

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 30 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 538 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 73 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

7,331 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

27 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 1,185 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 154 active probable cases and there have been 1,031 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 7,942. There have been 91,500 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 87 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 75 percent.

Currently, there are 31 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 5 523 Brazos 538 7,942 Burleson 84 490 Grimes 72 1,216 Houston 6 433 Lee 16 249 Leon 81 388 Madison 39 779 Milam 0 552 Montgomery 2,050 14,224 Robertson 55 441 San Jacinto 6 242 Trinity 4 210 Walker 39 3,953 Waller 45 1,019 Washington 40 795

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 612 staffed hospital beds with 93 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 2 available ICU beds and 47 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 67 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 5 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 523 total cases and 508 recovered cases and 10 deaths.

Burleson County currently has 84 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 490 total cases, and 400 cases have recovered. There have been 6 deaths.

Grimes County currently has 72 active cases. There have been 1,216 total cases, 1,108 recoveries and 36 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 433 total cases of COVID-19. There are 6 active cases and 413 cases are recovered. There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 16 active cases. The county has a total of 249 cases, with 219 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 81 active cases. The county has 388 total cases, with 295 recoveries and 12 deaths.

Madison County has reported 39 active cases. The county has a total of 779 cases with 747 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Milam County currently has 0 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 552 total cases and 544 recovered cases. There have been 8 COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 2,050 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 14,224 total cases and 9,160 recovered cases. There are currently 34 people hospitalized, and there have been 157 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 55 active COVID-19 cases, with 441 total cases. Currently, 382 patients have recovered and there has been 4 reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 6 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 242 cases with 222 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 4 active case of COVID-19. The county has 210 total cases with 198 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Walker County currently has 39 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 3,953 total cases with 3,850 recoveries and 64 deaths.

Waller County currently has 45 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 1,019 total cases with 957 recoveries and 17 deaths.

Washington County currently has 40 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 725 total cases with 635 recoveries and 50 deaths.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 12 new cases and 134 active cases on Nov. 2.

Currently, the university has reported 2,090 positive cases, 7.5 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Nov. 4, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 112,776 active cases and 797,586 recoveries. There have been 926,400 total cases reported and 8,404,187 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 18,320 Texans have died from COVID-19.

253 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 163,845 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on November 4 at 4:40 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

