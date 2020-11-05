A "foodtique” set to open on Saturday in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Saturday, Renegade Bakery & Culinary Studio is hosting a “foodtique" featuring foods and gifts by local businesses. One of the participating businesses is Zeitman’s Grocery Store, who will be selling baked goods and cheesesteaks.

Every Saturday in November through the first three Saturdays of December, Renegade Bakery & Culinary Studio is offering the community the chance to come in and purchase items from local businesses.

The “foodtique” will be open from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

“Our goal is to support and showcase our kitchen family members and their food creations as well as our local artisan friends, now through the holiday season,” according to Renegade Bakery & Culinary Studio.

The current list of participants for the first weekend is Sweet Eve Creations, M&M Catering, Le Macaron French Pastries, Ave Alegre, TUFU, and Zeitman’s Grocery Store. Click here to learn more.

Zeitman’s Grocery Store will be offering various baked goods and for this weekend only cheesesteaks through a Blake’s Steaks POP UP.

Pre-orders for goods from Zeitman’s Grocery Store need to be placed by Noon Thursday, according to the owner of Zeitman’s Grocery Store. However, Zeitman says some items will be available on a first-come-first basis. Click here to order.

The Zeitman’s Grocery Store storefront is set to open in April 2021 with construction starting in January 2021.

“A lot of things that we’re going to have are local products, fresh-baked breads, and bagels,” said Zeitman. “We will have a deli. There is going to be a little bit of Jewish influence to it because of my family heritage.”

There will also be a Blake’s Steaks Express in the grocery, which will feature favorites from the former College Station restaurant.

Until then you can find the baked goods on Saturdays for pickup at Renegade Bakery & Culinary Studio, which is located at 2606 Texas Avenue in Bryan.

