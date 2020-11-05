Aggies Complete Fall Schedule at Liz Murphey Collegiate

ATHENS, Ga. – The No. 16 Texas A&M women’s golf team rounds out its fall slate at the 48th annual Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate Classic Friday through Sunday on the University of Georgia Golf Course.

Eleven Southeastern Conference teams come together for the third time this fall for 54 holes on the Bulldogs' 6,302-yard, par-72 home golf course. The strong field features 10 teams ranked in Golfweek’s Team Collegiate Rankings, and seven of the top-10 individuals in the nation. Play begins at 8:30 a.m. CT, and the Aggies will be paired with Vanderbilt and Tennessee in the first round.

“We are excited to go to the Liz Murphey and finish out our fall season,” head coach Andrea Gaston said. “The team has been working a lot on the little things these past couple of weeks. It is going to be really fun to play here, especially because we were supposed to play at this tournament last spring but it got cancelled because of COVID. I am also very happy to have had everyone on the team be able to compete this fall. Everyone has worked very hard, so it is nice to see them all get the chance to play. We are looking forward to a great weekend of golf and to build on our season.”

For Gaston, this will be the first time she has returned to the UGA Golf course since her USC Trojans won the National Championship in 2013.

Competing for the Aggies are seniors Stephanie Astrup, Courtney Dow, Amber Park and Ava Schwienteck and junior Brooke Tyree.

Park is leading the way for A&M, registering a team-best 74.83 stroke average. The Allen, Texas, native has two top-35 finishes, including when she tied for 28th at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational.

Tyree is second on the squad with a 75.67 stroke average. The junior led the Aggies at The Ally, and posted a 1-under 71 in the final round.

Schwienteck returns to the lineup after competing in the Aggies' season opener at the Blessings.

Dow is entering her first tournament of the season. The senior led the team last season with a 72.28 stroke average, and has played in 108 rounds throughout her career.

For Astrup, this is the second tournament of her Aggie career. Last season, the Denmark native played in one tournament after transferring to Aggieland from Oklahoma State.