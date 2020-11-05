Advertisement

Aggies Set For Dual Meet Against TCU

Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 17 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team is set to host TCU Friday, November 6th at the Rec Center Natatorium. The dual meet is set to begin at 2 p.m., and will not be open to the public. 

The Aggies fell short to in-state rival, Texas, last week, as the Maroon & White tallied 14 top-three finishes on the day. 

Jing Wen Quah earned a first-place finish in the 200 Fly, and a top-three finish in the 100 Fly and 200 IM. The senior also aided the 200 Medley to a third-place finish. 

Senior Camryn Toney and freshman Emme Nelson each earned a second-place finishes in the 1000 Free and 100 Breast, respectively. Freshman Chloe Stepanek performed well for the Maroon & White, earning a top-three finish in the 200 Free, 50 Free, and 100 Free.  

The diving team competed in its first meet of the season, as senior Charlye Campbell led the way for A&M in the 3-Meter, posting a score of 369.08 to secure first place. 

The two teams went head-to-head in 2018, as the Maroon & White returned home with a 172-109 victory against the Horned Frogs. A&M got off to a fast start, taking the top two spots in the 200 Medley Relay. Quah was the lone Aggie on the day to earn a B-cut time in the 400 IM. Campbell earned first on the 1-Meter board.

