BCHD: “We have to stay vigilant” as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Healthy District is stressing the need to stay vigilant with our practices to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. This following a recent rise in both hospitalizations and a slight spike in COVID-19 related deaths.

Dr. Seth Sullivan, the Brazos County Alternate Healthy Authority, says they are keeping a close eye on these recent numbers.

“We are seeing more cases in the community. We are seeing more cases in the hospitals. As we see more cases and have received more hospitalization, we do expect to see more deaths and so, unfortunately, that’s occurred,” said Dr. Sullivan.

With the winter months ahead, including Thanksgiving and other holidays on the horizon, Dr. Sullivan says it is important to make sure to continue practicing safety measures.

“It’s critical that we maintain the mask-wearing and social distancing guidelines that have helped us this summer as we get into the fall months and into these winter months,” said Dr. Sullivan. “The way this virus spreads, unfortunately it is indifferent to Thanksgiving and whatever holidays. It’s an unfortunate reality so we have to be creative with respect to our video technology and being able to remain close with those that were already in contact with.”

Dr. Sullivan says it is important to remember three numbers: Five, ten, and fourteen. He says five days after being exposed is when you should get tested. Ten days after having been infected you need to be isolated. Fourteen days is how long to quarantine if you have been exposed.

“During that time, there is an incubation period, a time that the virus could show up and show symptoms. Those are the CDC guidelines that have helped in this experience,” said Dr. Sullivan.

With flu season also here, Dr. Sullivan stresses the importance of getting the flu vaccine, since many flu symptoms are similar to COVID-19 symptoms.

Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be available next week, November 9, 10, and 11 at the Brazos Center from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

