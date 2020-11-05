Brazos County fire chief says new voter-approved tax will help increase staffing at volunteer department, improve response

KURTEN, Texas (KBTX) - Two Brazos County volunteer fire departments will soon be putting paid firefighters to work. Tuesday Brazos County voters approved two new taxes in Emergency Services District 1 and 2.

Brazos County ESD 2 Proposition A gives that district the authority to collect up to 1.5% of sales tax where the rate is not already at the state maximum sales tax rate of 8.24%. These funds would also go toward a paid firefighter position. The district is currently staffed by volunteers.

Brazos County District 2 Fire Chief Joe Boyd says the goal of the tax is to reduce property taxes and to transfer some of the financial strain to visitors who work and shop in the district. Now that the proposition has passed, Boyd says the district will work with state officials on a plan to roll out the new sales tax.

“The ESD has to validate the election and then I’ll start working with the State Comptroller’s Office to get the taxes ironed out as far as what businesses are involved,” says Boyd.

He hopes the tax generates the revenue the district needs over the next six months.

“By then we should kind of see where the taxes are going to be and what it’s going to produce,” said Boyd.

Chief Boyd says going from an all volunteer department to part paid firefighters will require policy changes that will also take some time. Changes he says are worth it if lives and property are saved.

“The goal and hope is this will actually decrease our response time, during those times when the station is staffed, but it will also increase the number of people that are coming to calls so that we can do more,” said Boyd.

Boyd says he’s blessed to have a pool of volunteers. However, there are times when staff is unavailable and the lack of funding is a risk to public safety, he said.

“If we have a medical call in the middle of the day where we might have only had one volunteer that could go before, we’ll now have two to four responders from a station that are there Monday through Friday,” said Boyd.

Boyd says he hopes to have the paid firefighters starting by next summer. He is thankful for the citizens of ESD 2 for their support on the passage of the proposition. He says firefighters in the district went out and spoke with a lot of members in the community, home owners associations and community organizations.

“It’s great to have the community say ‘we appreciate what you’re doing and we think you’re headed in the right direction,’" said Chief Boyd.

