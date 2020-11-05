Bryan charter school moves online after confirmed COVID-19 case

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos School for Inquiry and Creativity is notifying parents they will move to online instruction after confirming COVID-19 cases on their campus.

The letter from principal Christopher Osgood said they will be cleaning all heavily used classrooms and other areas used by someone confirmed to have the virus. He asked parents to monitor their children for symptoms through Nov. 8.

Parents are asked to contact their child’s teacher Thursday night for information about Friday’s class schedule.

