Bryan plane crash survivor reunites with first responders who saved his life

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Luke Armstrong is the only person to survive a plane crash at Coulter Airfield back in August.

On Wednesday, he was at Bryan Fire Station 2 meeting the people who saved his life.

“It’s amazing. I’m so thankful for them,” said Armstrong.

“To see that is the whole reason we do what we do,” said Melissa Kendrick, an air flight nurse for CHI St. Joseph Health.

Kendrick was there on August 30th when a plane carrying Luke, his girlfriend Victoria, and her parents crashed just outside Coulter Airfield.

The first person on scene was Billy Boyd.

“I scaled a 12 foot fence,” recalled Boyd.

Boyd said she was driving by when she saw the plane upside down and instinct kicked in.

“I told them I couldn’t find pulses on three of the victims, and then Luke out of nowhere just started moving. So I started screaming at dispatch ‘I have a patient,'" said Boyd.

Armstrong suffered skull and facial fractures. He’s endured months of rehab and has a long road ahead of him. Armstrong says he’s pushing through with Victoria in mind.

“I joked last night if she found out I wasn’t trying to recover as best I could, she would be so mad at me," said Armstrong.

While Luke wanted to meet those who responded and worked to save him, he is at peace with his last memories of the plane ride.

“I’m glad I have the memory of driving to the airport and getting in the plane and that’s it. I’m comfortable with that being the last memory I have with the people I was flying with. They were all great and I have great memories that I’ll carry with me forever,” said Armstrong.

It was tragedy that brought them all together, but now Luke has added members to his family.

“He’s kind of stuck with us now. Dysfunctional as we are, he’s got us,” said Kendrick.

“I don’t think I’ll really be able to put it into words but to try and explain how grateful I am that they did everything they did to take care of me,” said Armstrong.

His goal is to get back to wake boarding next summer and continue working with Wake the World.

