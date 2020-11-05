Advertisement

City of Franklin passes proposition ending ban on alcohol sales

Shelves like these in some convenience stores in Franklin could have alcohol on them once the proposition passed by the city's voters in Tuesday's election goes into effect.
Shelves like these in some convenience stores in Franklin could have alcohol on them once the proposition passed by the city's voters in Tuesday's election goes into effect.(KBTX)
By Andy Krauss
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Voters in the City of Franklin passed a ballot proposition allowing businesses and restaurants to sell alcohol in Tuesday’s general election.

Eric Lilley is the manager at Lion’s Den. He thinks the city losing its dry status is a positive move for the community. Lilley says selling alcoholic beverages at his restaurant won’t add much to his sales revenue, but the city will benefit from the extra tax revenue the change will generate.

“Small communities like ours want to keep money in the community,” Lilley said. “We all work hard here to do that. Having that cash flow will be a major benefit.”

Not all restaurant owners view the change as positive, though. Pat Miller owns Pioneer Cafe just down the highway from Lion’s Den. She says the city is only going through with the move to make more money.

“I won’t be selling alcohol here,” Miller said. “I don’t want to tempt my customers.”

The proposition passed with over 70% of the vote.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wednesday Night Weather Update 11/4

Updated: 22 hours ago
Wednesday Night Weather Update 11/4 | News Three At Ten

News

Bryan plane crash survivor reunites with first responders who saved his life

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
Luke Armstrong is the only person to a survive a plane crash at Coulter Airfield in Bryan back in August. Wednesday he met with the first responders who helped save his life.

Local

Local businesses offer free portraits for Brazos Valley veterans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kassandra Tucker
Each veteran will receive a free 5x7 printed portrait and a digital copy to share online.

News

Brazos Valley seniors could use the gift of heat this winter

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

BCHD: "We have to stay vigilant" as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in Brazos County

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Plane crash survivor reunites first responders that saved his life

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Brazos County fire chief says new voter-approved tax will help increase staffing at volunteer department, improve response

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
Voters in Brazos County Emergency District 2 approve new sales tax.

Local

BCHD: “We have to stay vigilant” as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in Brazos County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan discusses recent COVID-19 numbers

News

2021 Texas Birthday Bash lineup released

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
The event will take place in Downtown Navasota on March 5 and 6, 2021.

News

Kats tabbed 3rd in SLC, Nutall nabs preseason honor

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.