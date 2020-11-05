City of Franklin passes proposition ending ban on alcohol sales

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Voters in the City of Franklin passed a ballot proposition allowing businesses and restaurants to sell alcohol in Tuesday’s general election.

Eric Lilley is the manager at Lion’s Den. He thinks the city losing its dry status is a positive move for the community. Lilley says selling alcoholic beverages at his restaurant won’t add much to his sales revenue, but the city will benefit from the extra tax revenue the change will generate.

“Small communities like ours want to keep money in the community,” Lilley said. “We all work hard here to do that. Having that cash flow will be a major benefit.”

Not all restaurant owners view the change as positive, though. Pat Miller owns Pioneer Cafe just down the highway from Lion’s Den. She says the city is only going through with the move to make more money.

“I won’t be selling alcohol here,” Miller said. “I don’t want to tempt my customers.”

The proposition passed with over 70% of the vote.

