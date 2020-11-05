Advertisement

College Station looks for first win ever against Lufkin on Friday

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cougar football team will look to extend its winning streak to three games on Friday night as they host the Lufkin Panthers at Cougar Field.

Steve Huff’s Cougars (4-1, 2-1) have never beaten Lufkin (3-3, 2-2) having lost 35-3 in 2018 and 31-21 last season. The Panthers didn’t get off to a very good start to the season but have rebounded to win their last two games.

“We’ve had some pretty unfortunate games against them in the past and so hopefully we’ve consistently got a little better as the year has gone along," said Huff. "They still have all kinds of speed and they still have the district MVP coming back from last year in their quarterback so they have a lot of weapons,” added Huff.

The last time Lufkin came to College Station the Panthers kept the Cougars out of the endzone and posted a 32 point victory.

Kickoff at Cougar Field is set for 7 pm.

