COVID in Context: Hospitalizations on the rise in Brazos County

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The United States recorded its largest number of new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day on Nov. 4 at more than 102,000.

At home in Brazos County, hospitalizations are on the rise.

Brazos County hospitalizations
Brazos County hospitalizations(KBTX)

Hospitals in Brazos County are also seeing occupancy rates increase, meaning fewer and fewer beds are becoming available for patients.

Hospital occupancy
Hospital occupancy(KBTX)

