Drought expands, majority now “Abnormally Dry”

Continued dry weather finally showing on the drought monitor
The US Drought Monitor for our area for the week of November 5, 2020.(KBTX)
By Max Crawford
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Beautiful, crisp, and quiet fall weather to start the month of November has meant more of us running the sprinklers, and though a lot of us may have seen some lawn dormancy with the recent cold, the water bills may not be kind when taking into account October and now the start of this month.

More color has returned to a large majority of the Brazos Valley with this week’s drought monitor. What has been a return to the “Abnormally Dry” category for the past couple weeks, A few more areas in the Central Brazos Valley have returned to “Moderate Drought” with the most recent update.

November has started dry, though humidity has returned in recent days. This should damped the fire danger a bit, but continued mainly dry weather may elevate fire danger with any future breezy days.

All of Brazos County is now considered “Abnormally Dry” with the moderate drought having expanded into Grimes, Walker, Madison, and as of this week, a large portion of Brazos County. We’ve also seen a small expansion of moderate drought closer to Central Texas, in Milam and Lee counties.

Across Texas, drought continues to expand across far western portions of the state, even with recent rain and snow from last week now included in the tally.

