From the ground up: Re-establishing a relationship with producers and consumers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Communication isn’t always easy, even with today’s technology. Agriculture producers have realized communication is key to educating future leaders in production and consumers alike. When both sides start talking, it gets easier to see what is at stake.

“The heart and soul of our community is our Ag community,” says Glen Brewer, the President and CEO of the B/CS Chamber of Commerce. “50 years ago we were dominated by Ag industries, and now we have so many other industries, in service, retail, but the core of that, the people that still feed us, is our Ag [producers].”

Brewer wants to use Leadership Brazos, a collection of business leaders in the community, to bring producers and consumers together.

“We get so used to the fact that it’s there. You go in the grocery store and the food is there,” Brewer says. “We have to do a better job letting our service and retail industries know who is actually feeding us, and what part of their business is actually producing their food.”

Jim Butler, a member of this year’s class of Leadership Brazos, calls himself both a producer, and consumer in Brazos County. He says this year has provided a unique opportunity for the Ag community.

“2-3% of us in the US produces our food and our fiber,” Butler says. “With COVID and the challenges we have had in 2020, one of the things I’ve said to people on numerous occasions, it’s made everyone appreciate our food supply, even more.”

Butler and Brewer agree that getting Brazos Valley youth involved is crucial.

“I’m much more moved by a 12 year old telling me about the importance of agriculture than i am one of our proffesors at a&m that tells me something they’ve repeated in a classroom for 40 years,” Butler says. “As long as we know we’re getting that message out for the future, that really builds my confidence in being a part of what we’re building for agriculture.”

“when they come out here and they see what is made up of, what is in feed, the chemical analysis, the scientific things behind that, there’s so many different parts to agriculture,” Brewer says. “The more they get exposed to that, the more i think it piques their interest, and it gets to be something they may want to do for a lifetime.”

