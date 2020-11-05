Gulf moisture surges back in, some fog and more humidity

Just like that, we’re back to humid! You may still feel a mild chill in the air early this morning, but sweaty cars, lawns, and a little bit of fog could greet you out the door on this Thursday. Some fog/mist will be a possibility through the morning drive, so use the lowbeams if you run into any reduced visibility. As the fog lifts, we may see a decent batch of cloud cover before skies clear and we see a mostly sunny sky headed home from work with temperatures near 80 degrees. In other words, the pleasant weather rolls right along into the weekend.

Eventually, this humidity has to give us a chance for rain, right? Certainly looks possible we see a couple light showers as early as Sunday, but the best chance of rain from now until the middle part of next week will be with a quick disturbance/front early next week. That may also give us a quick dip back down into the 40s and 50s, but gulf moisture looks to dominate for the next week or so, which is fine, because that may allow us to grab a bit more rain again late next week.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High: 78. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Clouds increasing. Patchy fog possible. Low: 58. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 79. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog possible. Low: 55. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

