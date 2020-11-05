Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announces 2021 plans

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has announced they are committed to hosting the 2021 Junior Livestock Show.

One of the Rodeo’s missions is to support Texas youth and promote agriculture, this allows them to do both.

The Rodeo will follow all health and safety guidelines in order to safely host the 2021 Livestock Show, which will focus primarily on the Junior Show an select Youth Show events. They are foregoing its mostly adult-focused shows.

The Rodeo is still forming specific health and safety guidelines, and said they will be posted once they are finalized.

“Our efforts will be focused on providing a safe experience for our Junior Show exhibitors in 2021, which aligns with our mission of promoting agriculture and supporting Texas youth,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO. “Our Open Show exhibitors are an integral part of our Show every year, and this decision was not made lightly, but with the health and safety of all our exhibitors and guests at the forefront of our decision.”

Livestock entries for the 2021 Junior Show will open Nov. 15 and close Dec. 15.

Show competitions will include:

Breeding Beef Heifers

Breeding Gilts

Breeding Sheep

Dairy Cattle

Market Barrows

Market Broilers

Market Goats

Market Lambs

Market Steers

Market Turkeys

Various judging competitions and contests will also be held, including:

Ag Mechanics

Archery

Industrial Craft

Junior Commercial Steer

Young Guns

Shooting Sports and some virtual events like the Ag Science Fair and Public Speaking Contests will also be available.

Youth competitions that will take place include:

Youth Meat Pen Rabbits

Youth Breeding Rabbit/Cavy

Llama & Alpaca shows

By only holding the Junior Show, there will be a limited number of participants on-site, allowing for the event to be more spread out.

“While our 2021 Livestock Show might look different amidst COVID-19, we are optimistic that we will be able to welcome back our Open Show exhibitors to the Rodeo grounds in 2022, and give them the experience that they deserve and expect at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo,” Boleman said.

Additional plans for the 2021 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, as well as full health and safety guidelines will be announced toward the end of the year.

