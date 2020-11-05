Local businesses offer free portraits for Brazos Valley veterans

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A local production studio and photographer are offering free portrait sessions for Brazos Valley veterans.

Friday, November 6 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., photos will be taken at the Water to Wine Productions Studio in Downtown Bryan.

Each veteran will receive a free 5x7 printed portrait and a digital copy to share online.

For more information or to make an appointment, visit https://www.martanicolephotography.com/honoring-our-veterans.

