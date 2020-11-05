Marfo Named to Karl Malone Award Watch List

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Texas A&M’s Kevin Marfo was named to the preseason watch list for the 2021 Karl Malone Award, given annually to the top power forward in Division I men’s college basketball, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Thursday.

Marfo, a graduate transfer from Quinnipiac University, is one of 20 candidates on the prestigious list. The Bergenfield, N.J., native led the nation in rebounding and tallied 17 double-doubles a year ago. A member of the All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Second Team, Marfo averaged 10.2 points and 13.3 rebounds per game.

Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds, beginning Friday. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2021 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award will be narrowed to just 10. In late February, five finalists will be presented to Mr. Malone and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee.

The winner of the 2021 Karl Malone Award will be presented on Friday, April 9, 2021, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five.

