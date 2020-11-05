Men’s Swimming & Diving Looks to Bounce Back Against TCU

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No.7 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team hosts TCU in its second dual meet of the season. The meet is set to begin at 5 p.m., on Friday, November 6th at the Rec Center Natatorium. The meet is not open to the public.

The Aggies fell to top-ranked Texas, 178-111, at the Jamail Swim Center last week. Junior Shaine Casas highlighted the evening with three individual first-place finishes.

Casas touched the wall first in the 100 Back, 200 Back and 200 IM on Friday evening. For his performance, the McAllen, Texas, native was named SEC co-Male Swimmer of the Week for the second time this season.

Sophomore Andres Puente held his own, earning a second-place finish in the 200 Breast, while junior Clayton Bobo performed well for the Aggies, earning a second-place finish in the 50 Free.

Tony Stewart, a sophomore transfer from Louisville, made his Maroon & White debut, scoring 339.38 to earn fifth on the 3-Meter board.

The two teams battled it out in 2018 and the Aggies came out on top in a 172-109 win over TCU. Casas took home the gold in the 200 Fly and led the 200 Medley Relay to a first-place finish. Senior Tanner Olson earned first in the 100 Breast. Senior Kurtis Mathews dove into first place in the 1-Meter and finished second on the 3-Meter board.