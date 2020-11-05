One dead after auto-pedestrian accident in Hearne

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Hearne police have confirmed a fatality in an auto-pedestrian accident.

On Nov. 2, around 6:15 p.m. Hearne police, Hearne Fire Department and Robertson County EMS responded to the 200 block of Old Franklin Highway after a report of an auto-pedestrian accident.

The pedestrian was found unresponsive when police arrived and was later pronounced dead by a Justice of the Peace.

An autopsy has been ordered and the investigation is ongoing.

