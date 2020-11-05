Suspected burglar who took child arrested, child returned unharmed

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police investigated a home burglary that happened in the 3600 block of Wellborn Road.

According to police, on Nov. 4 the suspect forcibly entered his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, assaulted her and left with their one-year-old child.

The suspect was identified as Sharvarus Jontae White, 27, and police were able to contact him and arrest him without incident. The child was returned to the mother unharmed.

White was charged with Burglary of a Habitation with intent to Assault, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and an unrelated traffic warrant.

