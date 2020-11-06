Advertisement

Aggieland Humane Society Pets of the Week: Six adorable kittens!

Bea, Queen Bee, Bumble, Clover, Pooh Bear and Honey are all ready to meet their forever families.
By Karla Castillo
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We are packing a whole lot of cuteness in the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week segment for November 6, 2020.

There are six precious kitties hoping to be adopted soon. Their names are Bea, Queen Bee, Bumble, Clover, Pooh Bear and Honey. Each kitten is two to three months old. They’re all ready to meet their forever families! Learn more about the adorable animals here.

If you are interested in adopting or meeting one or more, you must submit an adoption application online first. You can do that here. It can take up to 24 hours for an application to be approved.

You can also look at other adorable, adoptable animals here. Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

