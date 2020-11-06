Aggies in Ninth After Day One of the Liz Murphey

ATHENS, Ga. – Texas A&M Women’s Golf finished day one of the Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate Classic in ninth place at the 6,302-yard, par-72 University of Georgia Golf Course on Friday.

“Our ball striking has been really good,” head coach Andrea Gaston said. “We hit a lot of greens today. The key to this course is scoring on par fives, and making less mistakes on the par fours. Our players are capable of under-par scores. If we get a couple players going low, we can offset some of the higher scores and keep ourselves in it.”

As a team, the Maroon & White went 11-over 299 and holed the fourth-most birdies (12) of any team.

Amber Park and Courtney Dow led the way for A&M. The pair shot 2-over 74 and are tied for 19th. The duo is looking to become the first Aggies to finish in the top 20 this season. Both players sank three birdies and parred 10 holes.

Brooke Tyree registered a 3-over 75 and is tied for 28th. The junior notched two birdies and went even on the back nine. Ava Schwienteck went even on the back nine and ended her day tied for 38th with a 4-over 76, while parring a team-high 12 holes.

Stephanie Astrup went 8-over and is in 56th place. The Denmark native birdied back-to-back holes on four and five.

Georgia (E) leads the field while Vanderbilt (+4), Tennessee (+4), LSU (+4) and Mississippi State (+4) are tied for second.

Tennessee’s Mikayla Bardwell and Georgia’s Isabella Holpfer and Caroline Craig are all tied for the individual lead at 3-under 69.

Aggies on the Leaderboard (Round 1):

Place Team R1

9 Texas A&M 299

T19 Courtney Dow 74 (+2)

T19 Amber Park 74 (+2)

T28 Brooke Tyree 75 (+3)

T38 Ava Schwienteck 76 (+4)

56 Stephanie Astrup 80 (+8)