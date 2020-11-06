Advertisement

A&M Consolidated prepares for Homecoming matchup with district unbeaten Lake Creek Friday

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tiger football team will host Lake Creek Friday night in their 2020 Homecoming game. The Lions (2-0, 5-1) have won 4 in a row and are tied with Huntsville and Montgomery as the only unbeaten teams in District 10-5A Division II.

A&M Consolidated is coming off a disappointing 27-7 loss to Huntsville last week snapping a 21 game regular-season winning streak dating back to September 28, 2018, and another 27-7 loss to Huntsville.

“We’ve got to do a good job of keeping our kids heads up,” said Consolidated Head Football Coach Lee Fedora. “We didn’t play a very good game against a good team and we got beat pretty bad. I told them that game is over with and we’ve got to get ready for the next game. This is a very important one because we are facing Lake Creek who is 2-0 and we are 1-1,” wrapped up Fedora.

Friday’s game will kickoff at 7:30 pm at Tiger Field.

