BCS art gallery and studio moves to new location

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - BCS art gallery and studio, DEGALLERY has officially moved to a new location in Bryan. The new space includes galleries, several rooms for classes, and outdoor space.

“DEGALLERY is a space for artists and for people who love art and would like to start loving art,” said Owner and President of DEGALLERY Dr. Dary Dega.

The new home for DEGALLERY is at 930 North Rosemary Drive in Bryan in a unique white house that provides tons of space to explore different types of art and further develop your artistic skills. It even includes a music recital area and a music room for private lessons.

Dega said she chose this location because she wanted something close to both Bryan and College Station, so the gallery would be easy accessible for both residents.

The art on display in the gallery is by both local and international artists and Dega rotates artwork frequently.

Additionally, the gallery offers tons of classes for all ages and skill level. Click here to view available classes.

The gallery has several upcoming events.

Nov. 6: First Saturday Art Market outdoor family event

Nov. 17: HAPPY DEGART 2020 International Kids ART SHOW and AWARD Ceremony

Nov. 17: 1st International Art Exhibition DEGART 2020

Nov. 17: New art show & Open Reception “You Shall Be Joyful”

Nov. 28: Portrait Painting from live model

The First Saturday Art Market outdoor family event will be held monthly and feature artists, vendors, and live music from across the state. Plus, according to Dega, the event will be great to bring the family to because there will be free art workshops for kids and even a crafting station. Food trucks will also be onsite. The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of DEGALLERY.

Artists and musicians are invited to participate in the market. Click here to sign up.

DEGALLERY is owned by Russian native Dr. Dary Dega. While growing up in Russia, Dega was exposed to various types of art and fell in love with it. A few years ago she and her husband moved to the United States when her husband took a position as a physics professor at Texas A&M University, according to DEGALLERY’s website.

Following her passion for art, Dega opened DEGALLERY in College Station and in 2020 moved the studio to the location of her dreams in Bryan.

While running the gallery, Dega also teaches classes.

Click here to learn more about DEGALLERY.

