Brazos County Health District reports another COVID-19 death, 31 hospitalizations

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 32 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 544 active cases.

One new death has been reported in the last 24 hours, the resident was a female in her 70s who was hospitalized. There have been 74 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

7,356 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

41 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 1,214 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 183 active probable cases and there have been 1,031 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 7,974. There have been 91,980 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 86 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 69 percent.

Currently, there are 31 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 5 523 Brazos 544 7,974 Burleson 86 494 Grimes 85 1,230 Houston 8 435 Lee 14 249 Leon 86 394 Madison 46 784 Milam 0 556 Montgomery 2,008 14,280 Robertson 56 442 San Jacinto 8 244 Trinity 4 210 Walker 33 3,939 Waller 41 1,019 Washington 59 744

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 647 staffed hospital beds with 97 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 2 available ICU beds and 46 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 57 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 5 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 523 total cases and 508 recovered cases and 10 deaths.

Burleson County currently has 86 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 494 total cases, and 402 cases have recovered. There have been 6 deaths.

Grimes County currently has 85 active cases. There have been 1,230 total cases, 1,109 recoveries and 36 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 435 total cases of COVID-19. There are 8 active cases and 413 cases are recovered. There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 14 active cases. The county has a total of 249 cases, with 220 recoveries and 15 deaths.

Leon County currently has 86 active cases. The county has 394 total cases, with 296 recoveries and 12 deaths.

Madison County has reported 46 active cases. The county has a total of 784 cases with 730 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Milam County currently has 0 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 556 total cases and 548 recovered cases. There have been 8 COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 2,008 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 14,280 total cases and 9,256 recovered cases. There are currently 36 people hospitalized, and there have been 159 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 56 active COVID-19 cases, with 442 total cases. Currently, 382 patients have recovered and there has been 4 reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 8 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 244 cases with 222 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 4 active case of COVID-19. The county has 210 total cases with 198 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Walker County currently has 33 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 3,939 total cases with 3,842 recoveries and 64 deaths.

Waller County currently has 41 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 1,019 total cases with 961 recoveries and 17 deaths.

Washington County currently has 59 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 744 total cases with 635 recoveries and 50 deaths.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 18 new cases and 144 active cases on Nov. 3.

Currently, the university has reported 2,090 positive cases, 7.5 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Nov. 5, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 116,225 active cases and 802,611 recoveries. There have been 934,994 total cases reported and 8,483,728 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 18,453 Texans have died from COVID-19.

253 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 164,445 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on November 5 at 4:05 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

