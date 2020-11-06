Brazos Valley Cares donates $10,000 to American Legion Post 159

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Cares, a local organization that helps support veterans throughout the community, donated a check to American Legion Post 159 Thursday night.

Members of the organization attended the Post’s meeting to present a check of $10,000. The money was raised in August during the “Steak Your Support” virtual fundraising event allowing Brazos Valley Gives to raise $60,000 in total.

Post 159 Commander Tom Marty says this money will be instrumental in helping support essential services that the American Legion provides to local veterans.

“It is wonderful that we have this organization that is coming in to help us. It allows us to do so much more for the community that we are charted to do, like veterans rehabilitation and stuff like that. So, it is vital that we get these funds so we can continue to the mission that the American Legion is all about,” said Marty.

One specific program this money will help fund is the Veteran’s Assistance program, which gives money to veterans who need help paying bills like rent and utilities.

