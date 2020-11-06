Bryan family continues search for missing son

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Jacob Fleming, 19 of Bryan was reported missing by his family on Monday.

“He told my wife he was going to do some work at a neighbors house, got on his bike and left,” said William Fleming, Jacob’s dad.

William says since then no family or friends have spoken to Jacob.

“He just vanished. We don’t know where he went and it’s got us concerned because he’s never done anything like this before,” said William.

William believes his son is at risk.

“He doesn’t have his wallet, no ID, no bank card, no money that we know of. He left with the clothes on his back and a bike and a phone that he has turned off,” said William.

The family and Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley has shared posts on social media of Jacob and the bike he took off on.

“Someone reported that they saw him on Sunday, the day that he left, of course, he left in the morning and they saw him at about 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon up near Hearne,” said William.

All his family wants is to know that he’s okay.

“We’re worried about his safety. We love him and we want him to come home or at least let us know that he’s alive,” said William.

Jacob was last seen by family on Nov. 1 around 8:32 a.m. He was wearing a gray long sleeve shirt with a blue logo on the front and light tan pants. Fleming left his house on a light green/blue road bicycle.

If you see Fleming or know of his location, please contact the Bryan Police Department.

#MissingPerson Jacob Christopher Fleming is still missing. Please see updated missing person flyer that has new... Posted by Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley on Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.