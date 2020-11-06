College Station host city hall topping ceremony

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A topping ceremony was held Thursday for the new College Station City Hall.

City council members, construction works, former and current city employees left their mark on the final beam to be installed.

They broke ground back in February and city officials say construction is on track and within budget.

Assistant Director of Capital Projects, Emily Fisher says it’s a great way to celebrate being one step closer to move-in day.

“It’s such a long time coming. It’s been in the works for so long. People are excited to see it here," said Fisher "We are in desperate need of a new facility. We’ve outgrown the one we have, our council chambers is small so we are very excited to be moving to a larger facility.”

Fisher says after the beam is installed construction crews will start electrical work and begin enclosing the building.

Construction is slated to be completed by Spring 2022.

