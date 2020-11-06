College Station pastor awarded Community Leadership Award by Gov. Abbott

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott’s Governor’s Volunteer Awards recipients have been announced, and a College Station pastor is in the lineup.

Pastor Blake Jennings, the Teaching Pastor at Grace Bible Church’s Southwood Campus, received this honor for his work with OnRamp. The organization that Jennings created with his wife provides reliable transportation to people in need, setting them on the path to self-sufficiency and enabling them to better care for their families.

Jennings noticed the need for this service in 2015 when multiple single mothers in his College Station congregation came to him with vehicle problems.

According to the OnRamp website, Jennings graduated from Texas A&M with a mechanical engineering degree.

To date, OnRamp has donated 51 vehicles, repaired about 30 cars and partners with more than two dozen local businesses and charitable organizations.

The 2020 Governor’s Volunteer Awards honor the exemplary service of individuals, groups and organizations that have made a significant and measurable contribution to Texas communities through service and volunteering in the past year.

