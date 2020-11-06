College Station police apprehend suspected bank robber
CSPD says they are not looking for any other suspects
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police said there as a bank robbery at 2305 Texas Ave, Friday afternoon.
According to police, the suspect displayed a gun during a bank robbery at Texas Avenue and Manuel Drive around 12:30 p.m. The suspect was found with a handgun and money from the bank, and subsequently admitted to the robbery.
CSPD says no one was injured during the robbery and they are not looking for any other suspects.
