College Station police apprehend suspected bank robber

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police said there as a bank robbery at 2305 Texas Ave, Friday afternoon.

According to police, the suspect displayed a gun during a bank robbery at Texas Avenue and Manuel Drive around 12:30 p.m. The suspect was found with a handgun and money from the bank, and subsequently admitted to the robbery.

CSPD says no one was injured during the robbery and they are not looking for any other suspects.

Bank robber captured — Bank robbery reported at Texas Avenue and Manuel Drive at ~12:30 p.m. The actor displayed a firearm during the robbery & fled on foot down Manuel. The actor was located with a handgun and property (incl. money) from the bank, and admitted to the robbery. pic.twitter.com/LlJpzBmEbJ — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) November 6, 2020

