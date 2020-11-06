College Station police working to find leads on over 20 car burglaries that occurred overnight Wednesday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Over 20 car burglaries that included at least five stolen guns occurred overnight Wednesday in three separate areas of College Station, according to the College Station Police Department.

Officers are asking businesses in the area of University Drive East and Rock Prairie Road and Highway 6 to check their security footage for the night in question and send it to them if they see anything suspicious. They are asking homes with Ring cameras in residential neighborhoods around Barron Road and William D. Fitch Parkway to do the same.

“Most of the ones that occurred in parking lots that happened along University Drive East or around Rock Prairie and Highway 6 were forced entry with broken windows," Officer Tristen Lopez said. "Most of the ones that occurred in the residential areas around the area of Barron Road and William D. Fitch were unlocked doors.”

Police say it’s too early in the investigation to determine if any of the burglaries are related or identify any suspects. They stress no one should leave their firearm unattended in their car.

“Never ever, please, leave guns in your car," Lopez said. "We don’t want firearms to get stolen. A lot of those that are taken out of cars are then used to commit other crimes.”

Kendall Hillis is a Texas A&M student who moved into her neighborhood off Barron Road in August. She says the amount of burglaries that happened so close to her home in the span of a single night does worry her a bit.

“If people are coming to our cars, I don’t know what’s going to stop them from coming into our backyard to look and see what we have back there maybe," Hillis said.

She says most of the homes in her neighborhood don’t have garages, leaving their cars more vulnerable to break-ins.

“It’ll really make me think twice about bringing my belongings inside," Hillis said. "I’ll definitely not park on the street, because it’s easier for people to get to your car, and you don’t know who is going in and out.”

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.