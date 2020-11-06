Advertisement

COVID in Context: Adjusting active cases per enrollment in Texas A&M vs. South Carolina

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies will travel to take on the University of South Carolina Gamecocks this weekend.

The SEC football season has happened, modified, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Each SEC campus has also been modifying university life to slow the spread.

Texas A&M and South Carolina track daily active cases on campus. Below are the real numbers of active cases for the past week.

Active cases (no adjustment for enrollment)
Active cases (no adjustment for enrollment)(KBTX)

However, Texas A&M has roughly twice as many students enrolled as South Carolina, approximately 70,000 to USC’s approximate 35,000.

Below is an adjusted active case count to account for the difference in student population, reporting daily active cases per 10,000 people.

Active cases (adjusted for enrollment)
Active cases (adjusted for enrollment)(KBTX)

