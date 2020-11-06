Election 2020: What comes next?

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - You’ve probably spent the last few days glued to your TV, waiting for the results of the presidential election.

As of Friday afternoon, the country is still waiting for final results from Nevada, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Arizona. Depending on where you’ve been following the race, you may have seen different results as well.

Kirby Goidel, a political communications expert at the Texas A&M Public Policy Institute joined us on First News at Four to help break everything down.

Some news outlets and websites have differing results when it comes to Electoral College votes. The Associated Press and Fox News have called Arizona in favor of Joe Biden. President Trump allies have demanded Fox retract its projection that Biden won the state.

“In one count, we are at 264 and a decision in Nevada would put Biden at 270. In another count, he’s at 253,” Goidel continued. “Arizona is actually tight and Fox News and AP have gotten some criticism for calling it as early as they did.”

At this point, it is still unclear when we will have any results of a winner, but Goidel says he thinks networks will make a call soon.

“It’s just a matter of when they have enough ballots in and not enough ballots out that they feel comfortable making that call,” Goidel said.

The Trump campaign has claimed there are incidents of voter fraud, so they’re requesting recounts in some states.

“We’re going to see some recounts and we’re going to see some legal action,” Goidel said.

There are a number of claims being floated about voter fraud. But there isn’t much evidence of it.

“There are voter fraud hotlines and not many calls have been made. There are occasional stories where people feel like they didn’t get to vote as they should have or there was a problem with the vote, but these are pretty rare and they’re not enough to overturn an election,” Goidel said.

Goidel points out that even as Democrats were winning some of the states, Republican senators and house candidates were winning others.

“You’d have to be pretty crafty in order to have a fraud scenario where you helped the Democrat at the presidential level and then Republican down ballot,” Goidel said.

Twenty years ago, it took three weeks to find out who won the presidency in 2000, and less than 600 votes separated Democrat Al Gore and Republican George W. Bush.

Will we see the same thing happen this year?

“In 2000, it was one state and one county,” Goidel continued. “That was much different and this is not the same thing.”

