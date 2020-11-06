Foggy start, gorgeous weekend on the way!

You can feel a little more humidity hanging in the air today and that will only continue to increase as we wrap up the week and head into the weekend. We’re trying to build in moisture to fuel some rain chances next week, but until we get our next weather maker to close in, the pattern remains largely unchanged. So get ready for another foggy morning across a larger portion of the Brazos Valley. Some of the fog could be dense, so please give yourself a few extra minutes to get where you need to be Friday morning.

Much like today, sunshine remains the weather headliner by the afternoon which will quickly clear out the clouds and heat temperatures back up into the upper 70s and lower 80s. No big changes to the pattern return until the second half of the weekend where clouds start to build and a few isolated rain chances work back into the forecast.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 80. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 54. Wind: ENE 0-5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 80. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog possible. Low: 59. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

