Hillier Funeral Home’s month-long blanket drive to help homeless stay warm this winter

Hillier partners with Twin City Mission to provide those in need with the blankets and coats .
This is the drop box that sits outside the front door at Hillier Funeral Home in College Station where people can place their blanket or coat donations.
This is the drop box that sits outside the front door at Hillier Funeral Home in College Station where people can place their blanket or coat donations.
By Andy Krauss
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hillier Funeral Home is seeking donations of blankets and coats all November long for its second Hillier Hearts Blanket Drive.

Hillier Hearts was created by the funeral home’s staff after caring for Al Sims, a homeless veteran in Bryan who passed away last year. Hillier Funeral Home managing partner Amanda Gittelman says Sims was a well-known face with an incredible story that impacted the Hillier staff deeply.

“After caring for Mr. Sims, we wanted to continue and extend that care further into the homeless community because we realized there are so many who don’t have homes at the end of the day," Gittelman said. "They don’t have food on the table, and they don’t have warmth now that winter is coming.”

Hillier partners with Twin City Mission to provide those in need with the blankets and coats that are received throughout the drive.

“Twin City Mission is working to be sure that, especially now during the pandemic, the blankets and coats are cleaned professionally and safe before we pass them on to make sure it’s kindness and warmth that we’re providing,” Gittelman said.

Gittelman says they will accept either new or gently used blankets and coats at both their locations: 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan and 4080 State Hwy 6 in College Station

People can also drop their donation in the drop box right outside the door if they want to swing by after business hours. BCS Toyota is also a partner for the drive and serving as a drop-off site. They’re located at 728 N Earl Rudder Fwy. in Bryan.

