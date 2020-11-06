Limestone County social worker charged with 134 felony counts involving election fraud

MEXIA, Texas (KBTX) - A social worker in Mexia has been charged with 134 felony counts involving election fraud, according to Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Paxton’s Election Fraud Unit assisted the Limestone County Sheriff and District Attorney in charging Kelly Reagan Brunner, a social worker in the Mexia State Supported Living Center (SSLC), with 134 felony counts of purportedly acting as an agent and of election fraud.

If Brunner is convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison.

State Supported Living Centers serve people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. According to Paxton, Brunner submitted voter registration applications for 67 residents without their signature or effective consent, while purporting to act as their agent.

Under Texas law, only a parent, spouse or child who is a qualified voter of the county may act as an agent in registering a person to vote, after being appointed to do so by that person.

“Registering citizens to vote or to obtain mail ballots without their consent is illegal. It is particularly offensive when individuals purport to be champions for disability rights, when in reality they are abusing our most vulnerable citizens in order to gain access to their ballots and amplify their own political voice,” said Paxton in an emailed statement.

None of the SSLC patients gave consent gave effective consent to be registered. According to Paxton, some of the patients have been declared “totally mentally incapacitated by a court”, making them ineligible to vote in Texas.

