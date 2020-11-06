Local company installing air filter systems in restaurants

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -EcoZapp in College Station has installed air purification systems in homes for years.

“What we’re doing is making your existing home HAVAC system a more filtration and sanitization system,” said John Adams EcoZapp manager.

The Global Plasma Solutions product was created to attack harmful bacteria and chemicals. Just recently it was considered effective on COVID-19.

Adams says it works by creating ions that combat pathogens.

“We’re neutralizing them and then we’re eliminating them altogether. They either fall to the ground dead or they go through your filtrate system and get caught more effectively,” said Adams.

Adams says given the COVID-19 climate they’re looking to branch out to commercial buildings.

“We started thinking, where do people want to go the most right away and who’s being affected the most right away where people are out of work and want to get back to work and so we thought about restaurants,” said Adams.

For the first time last week, they installed purification systems into two restaurants, Urban Table and Solt.

Owner Tai Lee says he’s excited to bring this new feature to his restaurants.

“We wanted to add just another barrier out there for the virus to really not be effective within our facilities,” said Lee “It also makes the air cleaner for our patrons and also for our staff.”

Lee feels this is the next step to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“As more and more places are actually safer to go out, it’s actually going to accelerate the normalcy back into our life,” said Lee.

Adams says they hope to partner with more businesses across the Brazos Valley.

“Whether it be allergies, respiratory conditions or just wanting a healthier, safer environment this would be something worth at least exploring,” said Adams.

You can find more information on the purification systems by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.