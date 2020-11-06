Advertisement

Local company installing air filter systems in restaurants

EcoZapp says the filters are effective in fighting off COVID-19
EcoZapp installing air purification systems at Urban Table in College Station.
EcoZapp installing air purification systems at Urban Table in College Station.(KBTX)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -EcoZapp in College Station has installed air purification systems in homes for years.

“What we’re doing is making your existing home HAVAC system a more filtration and sanitization system,” said John Adams EcoZapp manager.

The Global Plasma Solutions product was created to attack harmful bacteria and chemicals. Just recently it was considered effective on COVID-19.

Adams says it works by creating ions that combat pathogens.

“We’re neutralizing them and then we’re eliminating them altogether. They either fall to the ground dead or they go through your filtrate system and get caught more effectively,” said Adams.

Adams says given the COVID-19 climate they’re looking to branch out to commercial buildings.

“We started thinking, where do people want to go the most right away and who’s being affected the most right away where people are out of work and want to get back to work and so we thought about restaurants,” said Adams.

For the first time last week, they installed purification systems into two restaurants, Urban Table and Solt.

Owner Tai Lee says he’s excited to bring this new feature to his restaurants.

“We wanted to add just another barrier out there for the virus to really not be effective within our facilities,” said Lee “It also makes the air cleaner for our patrons and also for our staff.”

Lee feels this is the next step to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“As more and more places are actually safer to go out, it’s actually going to accelerate the normalcy back into our life,” said Lee.

Adams says they hope to partner with more businesses across the Brazos Valley.

“Whether it be allergies, respiratory conditions or just wanting a healthier, safer environment this would be something worth at least exploring,” said Adams.

You can find more information on the purification systems by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House
Bryan police say Brenham man charged for role in homicide
Worker seriously injured after falling into empty reservoir at wastewater treatment plant
Three new deaths, hospitalizations continue to rise
Fort Hood soldier arrested in year-old murder case

Latest News

Wednesday Night Weather Update 11/4
College Station host city hall topping ceremony
Burton Elementary School students bullied after mock presidential election at school
One dead after auto-pedestrian accident in Hearne