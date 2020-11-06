Next phase of Fun For All Playground scheduled to open soon

COLLEGE STAITON, Texas (KBTX) -The latest phase of a special playground in College Station in opening soon.

The Fun For All Playground’s second phase is finishing up. It includes the Carolyn and John David Crow Field which is a miniature version of Kyle Field, as well as new play equipment and sensory area for people of all ages. This phase of work saw some delays during the pandemic and cost $1.8 million.

“We’ve actually gone a lot further on our playground and it’s really exciting. I mean hopefully, fingers crossed, folks were still doing punch out but we should have it open, soft opening at the end of November," said Lisa Aldrich, Fun For All Playground Chair.

“We are absolutely excited so we’re working with Caprock on finishing up the punch list just a few items and make sure that we’re safe and ready for the kiddos," said Kelly Kelbly , College Station Parks and Recreation Interim Director.

Fundraising has already started for the next phase of the park.

Organizers hope to have a bigger ceremony celebrating the new addition next year depending on the situation with the pandemic.

