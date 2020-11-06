No. 7 Texas A&M drops second match to Mississippi State

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M volleyball teams lost to Mississippi State Thursday night 14-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-22, 15-13 at Reed Arena. It was the Aggies second loss to the Bulldogs is two nights. The loss dropped Texas A&M to 4-2 on the season. Mississippi State improved to 2-4.

Aggie sophomore Treyaunna Rush had a career high 14 kills in the match. Mallory Talbert and Morgan Davis each had 13 Kills for Texas A&M. Mississippi State’s Gabby Waden had a match high 24 kills.

Texas A&M will close out their 2020 fall schedule with matches against Arkansas at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville on November 13 and November 14.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.