Rudder trying to get back in win column

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder football team will face Montgomery Friday night in a District 10-5A Division II game. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30pm at Merrill Green Stadium.

The Rangers will try and snap a two game losing streak. After starting the season 4-0 Rudder has lost their first two district games to Huntsville and Lake Creek. With four games left on the schedule a win Friday night would be big for the Rangers as they try and make the playoffs for the first time in program history. Rudder head coach Eric Ezar said, "I think you look at it right now four wins at this time in the season has only been done twice in Rudder history and so I think we’ve all been a little depressed at 4-2 because you start off 4-0 you lose two games but in reality you go win this and then you could win out and be 8-2 or 7-3 and get in the playoffs and have everything you want but of course this one is going to be a big one.”

In 2019 Rudder beat Montgomery 56-50 at Montgomery ISD Stadium.

