Second half sees Bryan come up short against Shoemaker 42-30

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings suffered a 42-30 loss to the Shoemaker Greywolves Thursday night at Leo Buckley Stadium.

Bryan grabbed a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Malcom Gooden to Du’Wayne Paulhill. Then after Shoemaker scored on a 42-yard fake punt, the Vikings answered with a six-yard TD run by Paulhill.

With the game tied at 14 at the half, Shoemaker outscored Bryan over the final 24 minutes to stay unbeaten on the season. Bryan (3-2, 2-2) will return home next Friday to Merrill Green Stadium when they will host Killeen. Shoemaker (6-0, 4-0) will take on Harker Heights next week but will be the visitors. Kickoff in both games will be 7:30 pm.

